CM, cabinet to take Covid vaccine: Kerala Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Monday said that in a day or two Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers and legislators will be taking the Covid vaccine.

"I was happy to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the vaccine. All along I wanted to take the vaccine, but then we decided to wait till we come into the priority list. And now that we have come, I will be taking it tomorrow and so would be the Chief Minister, Ministers and legislators," said Shailaja, presently touring her home district Kannur.

Read: Kerala gears up for COVID inoculation, sets up 133 vaccination centres

On Monday people above 60 years of age and those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities who had registered in the portal started getting their jabs at state run hospitals besides select private hospitals.

There were about 50 people in the queue waiting for their jabs at the state run General Hospital in the heart of the capital city.

Read: Genetic mutation found in Covid sample in Kerala, says minister

"I had to wait for about an hour to get mine. Since I had registered in the portal before coming, I was able to get it fast. Those who came without registration had to first register and then wait. I feel happy now, after taking the first dose and am now counting my days for the second one," said a 64-year-old woman after receiving her vaccine.

Read: Vogue India selects Kerala minister KK Shailaja as 'woman of the year'

According to estimates in Kerala there are around 4.5 million people in the above 60 age category and reports are that the state will be given 4.5 lakh doses to be used in this category.

Shailaja has said she will be requesting for more vaccines.

IANS