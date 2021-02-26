Kerala college gets state-of-the-art theatre

Kottayam: CMS College in Kerala's Kottayam, the oldest in the state and established in 1815, is all set to open a state-of-the-art theatre on its campus.



The theatre built with the latest technologies at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs is an upgrade on an old auditorium.

Read: Raj makes RT-PCR test mandatory for Maha, Kerala travellers

Known as the 'Educational Theatre', the multiplex theatre has been built by the college authorities to raise the standard of education for the students. The visual and sound systems are said to be more advanced than in regular theatres and include 86 specially designed seats for audience comfort.

Read: Violence erupts in Kerala college campus after student stabbed



The theatre has been housed inside an old building thereby retaining the original Western architectural beauty of the college.

CMS College Principal Varghese Joshua said, the initiative was taken foreseeing the potential and need for such a platform at a time when online education has become the norm of the day. Film festivals would also be held at the theatre and the facility is expected to make the learning process an all-new experience, the Principal added.

Read: Has the government forgotten Kasaragod BHEL EML?

With such a platform for video conferencing, the students can interact with professors from any nook and corner of the world and thereby improve learning, said Aishwarya, a student with the CMS.

The theatre would be inaugurated next week by screening a documentary on CMS College.