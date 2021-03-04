Coast Guard rescues fishermen stranded in deep sea in Kerala

Kasaragod (Kerala): Five fishermen, who were stranded in deep-sea after their boat capsized off the Bekal coast late Wednesday night, have been rescued, thanks to the timely intervention of the Coast Guard.

A mechanised boat that sailed from nearby Chanthera harbour with five men on board got damaged due to the turbulent sea waters about six nautical miles from the shore early last evening.

However, the timely intervention of the Coast Guard officials as soon as the incident was reported led to the lives being saved. As per reports, all five fishermen belong to Thiruvananthapuram.

(ANI)