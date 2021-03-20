Cong opposes allowing of NCK candidate to contest from Elathur constituency

Kozhikode: A conflict escalated during a consensus meeting to discuss the candidate for the Elathur seat. Congress' MK Raghavan MP says he will not accept Nationalist Congress Kerala candidate Zulfikar Mayuri's candidacy in Elathur. Following this, Raghavan walked out of the meeting and announced that he would resign as MP if the issue is not resolved.

Congress workers also made a protest at the DCC office during the meeting regarding NCK's seat at Elathur. However, KV Thomas, KPCC Working President has assured them that the matter will be resolved within two days.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working President informed that the decision on the candidacy will be announced after the meeting and he also claimed that the Congress leadership will be kept in the loop with regards to the Elathur seat. Members of the party said that they will strengthen the protest if the decision on Elathur Candidacy would not be favourable.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

