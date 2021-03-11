CPI(M) unfazed by stir over Kuttiyadi seat

Kozhikode: The Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPI-M) seems to be unfazed by the growing dissent among its own party members who staged a public demonstration against the party's decision to let Congress have the Kuttiyadi seat.

The decision was announced at Kunnummel and Vadakara area committee meetings of the Kuttyadi constituency, which was attended by central committee members Elamaram Karim and district secretary P Mohanan. The leaders told that it was the party's policy to go ahead with a decision once it was made.

Also read: The challenges before the LDF over candidates

The party has also decided to hold a show of strength and a political explanatory meeting in Kuttyadi on the 14th of this month.

Thousands of activists, including women, protested in Kuttiyadi yesterday demanding that the CPM take over the Kuttiyadi seat.

Meanwhile, controversy continues in Congress over the nomination of candidates.

The controversy was sparked by the suggestion of the Congress national leadership to field a strong candidate in the Nemom constituency. The central leadership had sought the views of Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala in this regard.

Also read: The journey so far for Kerala's PC Chacko

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that decision on Nemom candidate has not been made and an announcement will be made tomorrow on this regard. Oommen Chandy said in Delhi today that he did not know about the question of whether he would be a candidate in Nemom.

Also read: Seat conflicts: Alliances seethe in the rising election heat in Kerala