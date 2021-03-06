CPM, customs at loggerheads over affidavit in gold smuggling case

Thiruvananthapuram: Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar took to social media, responding to CPM's protest against the affidavit filed by the department in the gold smuggling case. The response came just moments before the LDF's protest march to customs offices in Kerala, alleging that the affidavit by the investigating agencies against the state government was politically motivated.

The post came on the Facebook page of Sumit Kumar, Customs Commissioner who is heading the investigation. A post on Facebook, including a poster of the LDF's protest march on behalf of the customs commissioner, said that "A political party trying intimidation, will not work."

Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed the Marxist party's allegations against the Customs Department 'childish'.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5, 2020.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Investigation Agency ( NIA) are also probing the case apart from Customs. During the probe, the investigation agencies had found that multiple times gold was smuggled to Kerala using the same modus operandi. All cases pertaining to gold smuggling are in various courts after investigation agencies submitted charge sheet, and further investigation is progressing.