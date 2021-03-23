'Credit goes to entire team', Mohanlal on 'Marakkar' winning national award

Ernakulam: The versatile actor of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal expressed his happiness over his film 'Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham' winning national award for the best feature film.

He said that he was very happy and proud to have won the National Award for Best Picture for 'Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham'. He said that Marakkar has been selected as the best feature film made in India and the recognition goes to everyone who has worked in the film.

Mohanlal on Marakkar winning national award

Read: Rahul hits out at Centre over rising fuel prices

The film also won computer graphics and costume recognition.

Mohanlal added that the credit for all this goes to producer Antony Perumbavoor and that it was possible because he had the courage to make such a film. The film has been on hold for more than a year.

It was to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Chinese. Mohanlal said that with the blessings of God, everything is possible. Producer Antony Perumbavoor said he was overjoyed with the award.

Read: Kerala HC junks pleas of 3 BJP-NDA candidates

The film was a dream come true for Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, he added. Antony also said that he wanted Mohanlal to get recognition too and this recognition is being dedicated to Mohanlal.

Read: SCO exercise in Pak, but will India go?