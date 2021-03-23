Ernakulam: The versatile actor of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal expressed his happiness over his film 'Marakkar - Arabikkadalinte Simham' winning national award for the best feature film.
He said that he was very happy and proud to have won the National Award for Best Picture for 'Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham'. He said that Marakkar has been selected as the best feature film made in India and the recognition goes to everyone who has worked in the film.
Read: Rahul hits out at Centre over rising fuel prices
The film also won computer graphics and costume recognition.
Mohanlal added that the credit for all this goes to producer Antony Perumbavoor and that it was possible because he had the courage to make such a film. The film has been on hold for more than a year.
It was to be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Chinese. Mohanlal said that with the blessings of God, everything is possible. Producer Antony Perumbavoor said he was overjoyed with the award.
Read: Kerala HC junks pleas of 3 BJP-NDA candidates
The film was a dream come true for Mohanlal and Priyadarshan, he added. Antony also said that he wanted Mohanlal to get recognition too and this recognition is being dedicated to Mohanlal.