Division of UDF seats for the Assembly elections has been completed: Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the division of UDF seats for the Assembly elections has been completed. The Congress will contest in 91 seats. Of these, 81 seats were decided. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said that the candidates for 10 seats have not been decided. The Congress candidates will be officially announced on Sunday.

KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy met the media in Delhi. Mullappally Ramachandran will remain in Delhi for further discussions and the announcement of candidates. Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy will return to Kerala.

READ: UDF-LDF turned Kerala into centre-stage of political violence, corruption: Amit Shah

The Muslim League will contest in 27 seats. Kerala Congress is contesting in 10 seats including Iringalakuda, Kothamangalam, Thodupuzha, Idukki, Kaduthuruthy, Ettumanoor, Changanassery, Kuttanad, Thiruvalla and Thrikkarippur constituencies. The RSP has been given five seats. RSP will contest in Mattannur, Chavara, Kunnathoor, Eravipuram and Attingal constituencies. The NCP will contest in Elathur and Pala seats, the Janata Dal in Malampuzha, the CMP in Nemmara and the Kerala Congress Jacob in Piravom. Ramesh Chennithala said that he will support KK Rema if he contests in Vadakara.

The leaders made it clear that none of the MPs were contesting the election. Ramesh Chennithala clarified that no decision has been taken regarding the candidate from the Dharmadom constituency where the Chief Minister is contesting and discussions are progressing.

READ: Opposition leader Chennithala accuses Vijayan of violating poll code