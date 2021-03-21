Minister's look-alike campaigns for votes in Kerala

Idukki: People in Idukki were awestruck to know that the man who came to ask for votes is not Minister M M Mani but his look-alike Pappachan, from Rajakkad Pazhaviduthi.

Rebel candidates and namesakes fielded to hoodwink people have always been a trouble for the politicians during the elections. The story of Pappachan, a look-alike of Mani (Minister M M Mani is fondly referred to as Mani Ashaan by the people) contesting from Udumbanchola constituency is quite different.

When other namesakes and look-alikes create confusion during polls, Pappan is Mani Ashaan’s close aide. He is not contesting in the elections. Yet, Pappan is busy seeking votes and campaigning from door to door for M M Mani, his look-alike. Pappan campaigns for Mani by reaching every house in the area by walk.

Pappan has many similarities including the physique, mannerisms and even dressing, with Mani Ashaan. He is an announcer and fee collector at the private bus stand in Rajakkad, Idukki. Pappan was also an old-time party worker. Though he suffers from age-related diseases, Pappan is hardly bothered.

He sets out in the morning from his rented house in Pazhayaviduthi to seek votes for Mani and continues his campaign until 6 in the evening. Pappan is fully confident that Mani Ashaan, his lookalike, will win the seat yet again and become a minister.

