Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy, Oppn leader Ramesh Chennithala file nomination

Kottayam (Kerala): Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandi and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala have submitted their nomination for the upcoming Kerala assembly election on Tuesday.

While Chandi will be contesting from the Puthuppalli constituency, Chennithala filed his nomination from the Harippad constituency.

Chandy, 77, had completed 50 years as a member of the state Assembly in September last year.

Unbeaten, Chandy has won 11 consecutive times from his home constituency Puthuppally, once a Communist stronghold. He had witnessed protests by his supporters last Saturday after media reported that the veteran leader may be fielded from Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram to take on the BJP from its lone seat in the state Assembly.

He was first elected to the Assembly at the age of 27 in 1970. CPI(M) has fielded its youth leader Jaik C Thomas to take on Mr Chandy in his bastion. Though Haripad is not a Congress bastion, Chennithala has never been defeated in the constituency ever since he entered the electoral fray in 1982.

The 64-year-old leader was elected to the Assembly from the constituency in 1982, 1987, 2011 and 2016.

Chennithala, the former KPCC president, was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Kottayam three times in 1989, 1991 and 1996 and from Mavelikkara in 1999. CPI's R Sajilal and BJP's K Soman are Chennithala's main rivals in Haripad.

