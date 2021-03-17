Fake propaganda praising Centre doing rounds in Kerala: Vijayan

Kannur (Kerala): Fake propaganda has been doing its rounds giving the Centre credit for the State Government’s welfare initiative of free food supplies kit distribution through the Public Distribution System (PDS) shops in Kerala during the pandemic times, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

If it is the Centre that provides the food supplies kit, won’t such provision kits be distributed for free in all States in India, the CM asked. Vijayan said such propaganda is baseless.

The people of Kerala are with the LDF this Assembly election. The opposite parties are apprehensive of the widespread popularity and acceptance the LDF has among the people. The opposition tries to create fake news and propagate it intending to rake up talks in that manner, Vijayan added.

READ: Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy, Oppn leader Ramesh Chennithala file nomination

The CM reiterated on Tuesday that there is an agreement between Congress and the BJP in the State. The BJP has been making democracy a sale commodity. The Congress which has put itself for sale cannot be trusted, he said.

The fight against communalism is not a magic trick in the election. The LDF does not see it that way, said Vijayan, criticising V Muralidharan’s candidature at Nemom. The CM also lashed at the Congress on the issue of the farmers' protest. Vijayan asked how many Congress MPs have participated in the farmers protest so far.

In many states, Congress was elected to power as a defence to the BJP. Despite the people voting them to power, the Congress leaders made mass resignations and joined the BJP. Pinarayi Vijayan said the situation does not allow people to rely on Congress. Congress points to Nemom to counter such allegations as its fight against the BJP. However, Congress must first answer how it lost the votes at Nemom in the last Assembly elections, Vijayan demanded. He alleged that Congress and the BJP cooperated with each other at Nemom during the last polls.

READ: Kerala Chief Minister files nomination papers