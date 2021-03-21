Kerala's first transgender candidate hopes to make history

Malappuram: A native of Malappuram, the first transgender candidate from Kerala is all set to contest in the State Assembly elections in April 2021. Ananya Kumari Alex, from Vengara, is to contest the elections from the Vengara constituency in the Malappuram district. Ananya is the candidate of the Democratic Social Justice Party.

The Returning Officer has accepted Ananya’s nomination after scrutiny.

Ananya is contesting against P K Kunhalikutty, the Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) candidate and P Jiji, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the seat. In effect, Ananya’s historic battle is from a star constituency.

It is not about victory or loss, says Ananya Kumari, adding that she aims to represent people who are sidelined. Ananya who is also Kerala's first transgender radio jockey hopes to make history in the polls.

I do not intend to live in some corner of the world not known by anyone. I want to leave evidence for having lived in this world. All my efforts are to fight and win, says Ananya.

The purpose of getting into politics is to be a representative of the people. I wish to work for the betterment of a sidelined section of society from a leadership position if I win, says Ananya.

