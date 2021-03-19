Gold smuggling case: Crime Branch registers case against ED officials

Kochi: Kerala Crime Branch has registered a case against ED officials on the basis of the revelations in the leaked audiotape of Kerala gold smuggling case accused, Swapna Suresh.

Crime Branch submitted the FIR in the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court.

Also read: WB Assembly polls: TMC delegation to meet ECI

The Crime Branch report is based on the statements of the police officers who provided security to Swapna Suresh and the letter of another accused Sandeep Nair.

The government had sought legal advice from the AG regarding the case. The government has given permission to register a case after examining this.

Also read: MP seeks grants for drought-hit regions of Andhra

The state government had repeatedly criticized the central government and the BJP for using the central agencies politically.

Following this, the government decided to file a case against the central agency.

(ANI)

Also read: Make in India, Asia Pacific, technology transfer on table during Rajnath-Austin meeting