Has the government forgotten Kasaragod BHEL EML?

Kasaragod (Kerala): BHEL EML, which was into making alternators and power cars for the Indian Railways, changed from a State Government enterprise into an India Government enterprise. From then on, it has been a period of gloom for the labourers here. The workers have been denied their pay and other benefits for the past 2 years. Besides, the authorities have not been able to assure work for the staff.

Until 2011, Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co (KEL) was a state Government public sector enterprise. KEL had made a profit of Rs 5 crores with a substantial production rate. Later, one of the Maharatna companies - Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) - bought the shares from the State and took over the company, crushing all hopes. Though the company kept procuring orders, the production came to a halt.

The BHEL EML has incurred a loss of more than Rs 30 crores. Even as the liabilities were mounting up, the pandemic hit the State. The company had to remain closed down. With this, as many as 180 employees and their families were in deep crisis. With no pay or job for the past two years, most of the labourers’ families are struggling to sustain themselves with one square meal. Many returned to their hometowns emptyhanded. The BHEL labourers have begun an indefinite strike demanding job security. Those who left the company have not been given pension and gratuity.

The State Cabinet, on September 5, 2019, had decided to take over the company, yet, the Central Government has not acted in favour of it, leaving the labourers in the lurch. Following this, the labourers had approached the High Court. The High Court directed that actions must be initiated latest within 3 months. But the Centre has not budged.

Though the State Government had earmarked Rs 10 Crore in the last budget towards the renovation of the company, the hand over proceedings has to be completed before any works can be done. The workers’ unions have been demanding that the BHEL unit must be taken over by the Government to ensure the existence of the company and the livelihood of the workers, like in the case of other Public Sector companies including Hindusthan News Print.

