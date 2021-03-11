The challenges before the LDF over candidates

Kerala: Usually, the Left parties select and announce their candidates and complete the first round of campaign in the constituency before the United Democratic Front (UDF) announces its candidates. This time, with the elections expected to become a triangular fight with the BJP making inroads into Kerala, how the conflicts within the party in the candidate selection stage would reflect on the LDF’s performance in the polls is yet to be seen.

Also read: Kisan Morcha calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26

Even after the candidates have been declared, the crisis remains in the constituencies of Manjeshwaram, Kuttiadi and Piravom. Postponing the candidate declaration is also an unusual scenario with the LDF. Along with the CPM, the CPI had also had restrained from announcing candidates in some seats initially. When the CPM left Devikulam and Manjeshwaram vacant, the CPI didn't announce its candidates in Chadayamangalam, Harippad, Paravoor and Nattika constituencies.

VS Achuthananandan’s candidature in 2006, candidate selection in Ponnani for Lok Sabha elections 2009, Parliament constituency candidature in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014 had all led to arguments within the LDF. In 2011, the CPI had fielded Ashraf Ali Kalathil from the Ernad constituency. However, CPM openly supported PV Anwar who contested as an independent, leading to conflict in the LDF. though there were oppositions within the alliance on candidates selected for certain seats, beyond victory or defeat, the arguments and objections used to settle down once the candidates were finalised.

Also read: Plea in SC for immediate release of detained Rohingya refugees in Jammu

The present situation within the LDF is unheard of. Both the names suggested by the CPM State leadership for the Manjeshwaram seat drew strong criticism from the District Committee. Finally, the party had to zero in on a consensus candidate. Arguments and public protests are still on at Kuttiadi over allotting the seat to Kerala Congress (M) Jose faction. The party workers’ demonstration on Wednesday demanding the CPM to take over the seat and field a CPM candidate in Kuttiadi has become a discussion at the State level.

The CPM not being able to solve the Kuttiadi issue would be a talk within the party in the coming days. It is intriguing how the CPM, which is a cadre party, would handle the questioning of party decisions and open protests by the party workers. Though the objections were public in Ponnani, the CPM can be relieved that with the finalisation of the candidate, the murmurs and oppositions have resolved.

Also read: Maharashtra CM warns of lockdown in 'some places'

At Piravom, the situation is different. The kind of twist that happened in the LDF’s candidate selection at Piravom has not happened at all in Kerala politics, especially in the CPM. Kerala Congress Mani faction declared Sindhumol Jacob, a CPM party member and Uzhavoor Block Panchayath vice president as their candidate. With this, the CPM expelled Sindhumol Jacob. The workers are yet to get clarity on what the CPM intended while expelling a candidate declared by an LDF ally from the CPM party.

Soon after Sindhumol was expelled from the CPM, Kerala Congress Mani faction leader and Youth Front former State president Jils Periyapuram came up with an allegation that Piravom seat is a payment seat. He also made a scathing attack at KC leader Jose K Mani. Beyond the candidate selection arguments, Devaswom Minister and CPM Kazhakkoottam candidate Kadakampally Surendran came up with statements on the Sabarimala women entry issue. His statement ‘expressing regret’ on whatever happened at Sabarimala has already become a talk in the sociopolitical circles and could draw flak. During the campaign on the next day after the candidate declaration, Devaswom Minister expressed regret in the incidents at Sabarimala.

Also read: Boxing coach held for raping 14-year-old student in Mumbai

Even as the CPM had decided against bringing the Sabarimala issue to the discussion level, Kadakampally’s expression of ‘regret’ in public will put the CPM on the defensive. "It is a particular incident that happened in 2018. We all regret it. We are also sad about the Supreme Court verdict and the related issues that surfaced thereafter," Kadakampally had said.