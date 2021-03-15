Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair passes away

Kozhikode: Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunjiraman Nair passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Cheliya.

He was 105 and the most respected Kathakali artist.

Chemencheri was the recipient of many honours including Padma Shri.

He made his film debut with PK Radhakrishnan's Mukham Moodikal.

