Kerala awaits star party campaigners to add fervour to poll campaigns

Thiruvananthpuram: With the Assembly elections in Kerala all set to take place on April 6, all the three major fronts in the State are awaiting their national-level leaders and star campaigners to add strength and fervour to their poll campaigns.

Two of the most prominent leaders of the lot, eagerly awaited, are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Sitaram Yechury are to reach Kerala first. Rahul is to start his campaign activities in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Thrissur districts of Kerala on March 23. CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury would also reach on March 23 and lead the LDF’s campaigns from March 23 through March 28.

Narendra Modi is to visit the State on March 30 and April 1, while BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Kerala on March 24, 25, and April 3 to campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP in different parts of Kerala. BJP national president J P Nadda would reach on March 27 and April 1 for the campaign.

Kollywood film star Vijayashanthi, who is to join the NDA campaigns on March 21, would continue campaigns in different districts of Kerala for a week. Besides, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Biplav Kumar Dev would campaign for the BJP in Kerala.

Though the dates are yet to be fixed, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would visit Kerala to campaign for the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress, after March 22. Priyanka would address the election campaign rallies in three phases in Kerala.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, RJP leader and Bihar Opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Bagal would also join the poll campaigns for the UDF.

CPI general secretary D Raja would campaign for the Left in Kerala from March 25 through March 28. Kanhaiya Kumar, the star campaigner of the CPI, would be in Kerala on March 31 and April 1.

Besides, Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Subhashini Ali and Amarjit Kaur would also line up for the LDF poll campaigns in Kerala.