Kerala: BJP, Congress ponder over candidates' list for polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid contentions over Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s candidate selection, campaigning is underway in declared constituencies in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Congress party continue its brainstorming exercise for candidate selection. The Congress leaders who have left for Delhi to decide on the candidates have been discussing behind closed doors for two days now. The Congress national leadership has directed the State leaders to choose the strongest candidates to regain Nemom and Kazhakkoottam seats, which the Congress had lost last time.

Congress national leaders have also recommended to field fresh candidates at Moovattupuzha, Chalakkudy, Ponnani, Nilambur and Kongad seats in which the Congress was defeated last time. The State leaders have been asked whether they are willing to contest from Nemom, Kazhakkooottam and Vattiyoorkavu seats. It is being understood that the decision on the candidates to be fielded is being delayed due to the lack of a consensus on the candidature.

Also read: Jills Periappuram quits Kerala Congress (M)

Meanwhile, the State leadership is all set to declare the party’s candidate list by tomorrow evening. Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML), the second ally in the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress, is also about to declare the League’s candidates for the Assembly elections, on Friday.

Also read: Sabarimala will not be a poll issue: Kanam Rajendran

According to the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) state leadership, the candidates’ declaration would be made soon. The state leaders say the probable list has been handed over to the national leadership for the final nod.

It is being hinted that VIP candidates would be fielded in constituencies where victory is assured for the party. The Central leadership had been pressurising star candidates including Suresh Gopi to contest in the Assembly elections.

It is yet to be known where Union Minister V Muralidharan, State president K Surendran, former the Director General of Police (DGP) Jacob Thomas and TP Sen Kumar and Metroman E Sreedharan would be fielded by the party. Meanwhile, the BJP is also thinking of fielding Kummanan Rajashekharan at Nemom.

Leaders of the NDA allies - Thushar Vellappalli, P C Thomas and C K Janu - would also contest from constituencies where the battle is tough. It is hinted that C K Janu would be allotted Sulthan Bathery while P C Thomas might contest from Pala seat. Thushar may be allotted Varkala or Kodungallur seats. The constituencies have been classified based on the possibility of victory. The BJP State leadership is expected to make the declaration soon, fielding the best candidates in the A-class constituencies.

Also read: 'Metroman' Sreedharan may contest from Palakkad constituency