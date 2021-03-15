Kannur (Kerala): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is contesting the April 6 Assembly polls in the state from the Dharmadam constituency, filed his nomination papers Monday morning.
Vijayan, who submitted two sets of papers, arrived at the Kannur Collectorate at around 11 AM.
READ: BJP, Cong announce candidates for Kerala polls
The Marxist veteran, wearing a face shield, mask and gloves, was accompanied by party leaders, including CPI(M)'s Kannur district secretary MV Jayarajan.
Dharmadam Returning Officer A. D. C General Bevin John Varghese received the nomination papers.
READ: Kerala: Congress ponders over candidate for Nemom
This is the second time Vijayan is contesting from the Dharmadam constituency.