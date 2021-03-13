Kerala Cong (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls

Kottayam: The Kerala Congress (Joseph) group, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday announced the candidate list for the April 6 state Assembly election with party supremo P J Joseph fighting the poll from the Thodupuzha constituency.

Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Francis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.

M P Joseph, the son-in-law of former minister and Kerala Congress supremo, KM Mani, is contesting from Trikaripurconstituency.

Kerala Congress (M) had last year severed its three-decade-old ties with the opposition UDF and joined the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), however, a faction led by senior leader Joseph remained with the UDF.

A legal battle following the split resulted in the Election Commission allotting the official 'Two Leaves' symbol to Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani, who joined the LDF.

