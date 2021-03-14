Kerala: Congress ponders over candidate for Nemom

Thiruvananthapuram: Nemom, constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala has become the focal point as election campaigns brews in Kerala. The constituency from which the Bharatiya Janata Party won the lone seat in the Assembly during last election, has been witnessing a lot of political drama recently.

It is said that the Congress is to contest in 91 seats, while the candidates have not yet been finalised. Though it was said that the candidates have been finalised in 81 seats, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran repeated at Delhi that more talks are necessary.

Soon thereafter, Ramesh Chennithala and former CM Oommen Chandy returned to Kerala on Saturday. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is to stay back in Delhi for further talks. State leaders say that Mullappally would talk on the disputed seats with the High Command and make a final decision. Talks were going around that the disputes in the seat allocation in the Congress was in the name of Nemom constituency.

Congress national leadership has demanded a strong and powerful candidate at Nemom. Strong candidates have been suggested for Kazhakkoottam and Vattiyoorkavu also. There were also rumours that the special attempt to field strong candidates in many places, including Nemom, is in response to the CPM allegation that Congress has come to terms with the BJP.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy being considered as the ideal candidate for Nemom was in talks on Saturday. Chennithala had clarified that he would contest from his own constituency of Harippad, and not in Nemom. However, Oommen Chandy, who was not ready for public reactions while in Delhi, has shed those apprehensions once he reached Kerala.

Oommen Chandy was given an emotional welcome back in his home town and constituency - Puthupally. Chandy, who could not get down from the car due to the workers’ crowd and emotional display, declared that he would contest from Puthuppally after he entered the house. It was only after this statement from Chandy that the workers calmed down.

While the Congress leadership demands a strong candidate for Nemom, the protest within the Congress on the candidate selection in the Malambuzha constituency in the Palakkad district has intensified.

In the Malampuzha constituency, the BJP had reached the second position pushing Congress to the third position in the last elections.

The Congress workers in Malampuzha themselves allege that by allocating the Malampuzha seat to UDF ally Janata Dal, the Congress would be ‘helping’ BJP. In 2011 and 2016, the UDF could only reach the third position in Nemom. The BJP won here in 2016. A similar situation seems to have developed in Malampuzha now. At Nemom, Janata Dal-United had contested for the UDF. Now, the Malampuzha seat has been given to Janata Dal.

In Congress, the protests kindled by P C Chacko and A V Gopinath has triggered the fire among the workers.

In Kasaragod district, the DCC leadership has also expressed dissent along with the workers in protest against the candidate selection in Thrikkarippur, Uduma and Kanhangad constituencies.

At the Irikkur constituency in the Kannur district, the Congress workers have started a day and night protest in front of the Congress Office against the leadership’s candidate selection.

In Malappuram district, the protest is against fielding T Siddique instead of V V Prakash in the Nilambur constituency. The workers have come out in the public for K Babu in Thripoonithura, and Bindu Krishna in Kollam.

At Kayamkulam, the initial level of protests through poster campaigns against a woman candidate chosen by the leadership reached threatening.

At Idukki and Kollam, the Congress office-bearers have threatened a mass resignation. The Congress rebel threats in Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram districts are also turning to be a headache for the leadership.

Mahila Congress also have complaints about not getting seats. Mahila Congress president Lathika Subash had also expressed the dissent publicly.

Arguments are also there regarding seat allocation within the UDF allies - Muslim League and Kerala Congress Joseph faction. A group of Muslim League workers had reached Panakkad against the candidature of KPA Majeed who has been declared as the UDF candidate in Thiroorangadi.

Within the Joseph faction, many leaders including Victor George who have not been given seats have also protested openly.

The RSP, another ally with the UDF, has also alleged that Congress has betrayed them in seat allocations. RSP is unhappy over the five seats allotted to them instead of the seven seats. Amidst all these, RSP leader Muhammed Navas joined the BJP. In the last Assembly elections, Navas was the UDF candidate in Kaypamangalam in Thrissur district.