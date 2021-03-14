Kerala: Denied party tickets, women leaders in Cong, BJP register protest

Thiruvananthapuram: After being denied a ticket for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, Congress leader Lathika Subhash on Sunday got her head tonsured at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. Similarly, senior BJP leader Sobha Surendran took to the media to express her displeasure over the decision of not naming her as a candidate on the BJP front.

Meanwhile, Subhash also announced her resignation from the post of Mahila Congress president as a protest against Congress ignoring women candidates in the Assembly polls.

This is the first such political protest in Kerala. The only answer given by Latika Subhash to the question of what the future decision will be is to return home.

Latika alleged that women were not given due consideration in Congress and were not given due consideration in the nomination process. She said that her name was considered in Ettumanoor and Vypin constituencies till the last minute.

Sobha said BJP State President K. Surendran is fortunate as he was named in two constituencies to contest. She also wished him success in both seats.

Shobha also said that she had informed the central leadership that she was not ready to contest but her name was being considered by the central leadership. But when the seat was announced, the reason for not having her name was not known, added Sobha Surendran.

The 56-year-old Subhash, who met reporters at the party headquarters Indira Bhavan, soon after the KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran announced the party list at New Delhi, said it was short of women candidates.

Of the list of 86 candidates released today by Congress, only 9 are women. It may be for the first time that any leader in any political party in Kerala has taken such a drastic step in protest against the party leadership for denial of poll ticket.

A known woman face among party leaders and activists, Lathika Subhash had taken over as the head of Mahila Congress in 2018 from Bindhu Krishna, now a party candidate in Kollam.

A weeping Subhash said she had tonsured her head as a symbol of protest for all the women in the party who have been toiling hard for the success of other candidates, have been sidelined and ignored by the leadership for years.

She also said she does not want to continue in a position that could not earn her even a deserved election ticket.

"I am saddened by the candidate selection of KPCC. We sought 20 per cent of seats for women... But at least expected one woman candidate from each district. But those women leaders who used to work for the party have been totally ignored," she said.

Recollecting her journey with the Congress through these years, the woman leader said her name used to be heard during the time of elections, but never found a place in the candidate list.

"This time, a 27-year-old woman was given a chance. We are happy... but many senior leaders have been ignored. I have been working for this party for a long time. Many MLAs of the Congress party are junior to me," she said.

Subhash also pointed out that former Mahila Congress chief and present DCC president Bindhu Krishna had to cry on Saturday to get her name included in the candidates' list.

She also said she would not quit the Congress or join any other but would live from now onwards as an ordinary party worker. Reacting to the development, however, Mullappally Ramachandran rejected her charges that she had been sidelined. She has always been a very obedient party worker and the Congress had not ignored her, he said.

"We could not give her seat this time... but it was not intentional...She wanted the Ettumanoor seat which had to be given to Kerala Congress (M) Joseph faction. We will surely accommodate her in future," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, said "The party had tried its best to include everyone and there are many able leaders who have not been given ticket for this election. I request every UDF members and workers to work for the front's victory."

"UDF Convenor M M Hassan said the party wanted to give the Ettumanoor seat to Lathika, but the KC(J) was adamant in getting the seat. Though some other seats were considered for her, it did not work out," he said.

Resignation commotion in Kannur

With the announcement of the candidates, a mass resignation was announced in the Kannur Congress. The resignation is in protest of Sajeev Joseph's candidature in the Irikkur constituency.

Group A leaders, including KPCC general secretary Soni Sebastian, have resigned from their Congress posts. KPCC secretaries MP Murali, VN Jayaraj, Chandran Thillankeri, KV Philomina, KPCC executive member Thomas Vakathanam, KPCC members Chacko Palakkallody and NP Sreedharan also resigned.

23 DCC office bearers, seven-block Congress presidents, constituency presidents of Irikkur constituency and constituency presidents of Youth Congress and Mahila Congress also resigned. Though the candidate has not been announced in Vattiyoorkavu, the protest against KP Anilkumar who is under consideration is strong.

All the Congress office-bearers in Vattiyoorkavu have announced their resignation after meeting the media. Karshaka Congress president Lal Varghese Kalpakwadi also resigned. The resignation was in protest of the seat determination.

(With inputs from agencies)