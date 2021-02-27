Kerala govt brings online rummy under gaming act

Kochi: The Kerala government has issued a notification making online rummy illegal under the gaming act following a notice by the State high court.

The high court had directed the state government to take action against online rummy on a petition filed by Pauly Vadakkan, a native of Thrissur.

The petition alleged, "Online rummy games are becoming more and more popular. It should be legally prohibited. Other states have done the same. Kerala has a 1960 law but no other steps have been taken. The stars, who are the brand ambassadors, attracted the audience and took part in the competition. Online Rummy is within the limits of gambling."

It is to be noted here that last month, Kerala high court had sent notices to Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli, South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Malayalam actor Aju Varghese, who are the brand ambassadors of online rummy games.

