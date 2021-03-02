Kerala HC asks police not to arrest teacher accused of fracturing student's hand

Kochi: The Kerala high court directed the police not to arrest a woman maths teacher, who is accused of fracturing the hand of a Class 10 student by beating with a cane.

The court issued this directive while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by the teacher. A bench of Justice Shircy V heard the bail plea filed by the accused teacher Mariamma KV.

The Aluva police in Kerala have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a government school teacher for allegedly brutally hitting a student with a cane in school.

ALSO READ: CM, cabinet to take Covid vaccine: Kerala Health Minister

The incident took place at the Kuttamassery Higher Secondary School in Aluva, Kochi on February 17.

The victim is a class 10 student, a boy. She has been booked under section 324 of Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The petitioner said in her plea: "Even though the incident was alleged to have occurred at 9.30 am on February 17, the student had attended the exams conducted in the afternoon session and on subsequent days.

ALSO READ: Former Kerala High Court Judge PN Ravindran joins BJP

The complainant got the right hand plastered after five days. The complaint before the police was filed at the instigation of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president of the school, who is a local political leader."

(ANI)