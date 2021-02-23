Kerala HC dismisses plea against Sunny Leone

Ernakulam (Kerala): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that Sunny Leone's foreign travels for programmes cannot be prevented. HC rejected the plea against Sunny Leone demanding she could not travel abroad unless they get the court's approval.

The plea was raised by Permbavoor resident Shiyas, who is a petitioner in a cheating case filed against the Bollywood actress. He requested the high court while considering Sunny Leone's anticipatory bail, to order the actress to get permission from the court for travelling to foreign countries.

Yet, the court dismissed the plea and also extended Leone's advance bail plea hearing to March 8.

