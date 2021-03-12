Kerala: PV Anwar to seek re-election from Nilambur

Malappuram: Nilambur MLA PV Anwar, who was away in Sierra Leone in West Africa for the past couple of months in connection with a Rs 20,000 crore business project, returned to Kerala on Thursday.

Anwar, who was elected from Nilambur in the CPI(M)- Independent ticket in the 2016 elections, will be contesting the April 6 assembly polls from the same constituency.

Several CPI(M) workers with party flags were at the Karipur airport since morning to receive him.

Also Read: CPM member contests for Kerala Congress (M)

The MLA's absence in poll-bound Kerala had sparked off speculations that he was jailed in Africa. However, Anwar clarified through a video post on social media a few days ago that he was in the African nation in connection with a gold-diamond mining project and would return to India to contest the polls.

Also Read: Jills Periappuram quits Kerala Congress (M)

"I came to Sierra Leone for a gold-diamond mining project after researchers had found deposits of gold and diamond in the 50,000-acres forest land. The project has the potential of generating about 25,000 jobs," he had stated.

Anwar had also stated that he has a 30 per cent stake in the project. The ruling CPI(M) had on Wednesday released its list of candidates for the assembly polls.

(PTI)