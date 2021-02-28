Kerala polls: LDF releases its election campaign slogan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Left Democratic Front (LDF) officially released the assembly election campaign slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" at a function at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

CPI (M) Kerala State secretary A Vijayaraghan handed over the tagline for the campaign to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function at the party headquarters.

READ: Regret that could not learn world's oldest, beautiful language Tamil, says PM Modi

Vijayaraghavan said the slogan "Yes for sure it's LDF" conveys an assurance that the LDF would come back to power.

Prior to its official release, hoardings with the tagline were put up across the State in the last 12 hours.

The posters that were released at the function have pictures of development activities and welfare schemes implemented by the Kerala government.

READ: BJP will form next government in West Bengal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CPI (M) leaders including Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, KN Balagopal also attended the function.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

(ANI)