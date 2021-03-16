Kerala Assembly polls: Many twists and turns in candidates list

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The preparations for the state assembly polls in Kerala are in the final lap as all the political parties have started the election campaigning.

Voters are a bit apprehensive as all the main alliances in Kerala, the LDF, UDF and NDA have been changing and replacing declared candidates, and reallocating seats to new candidates, making twists and turns in the list every now and then.

The Communist Party Marxist (CPM), which had declared its candidates’ list first, got back the seat allotted to an ally for the first time in history and reallotted to a CPM candidate.

It was in Kuttiadi seat - where the workers have been in an uprise for many weeks against allotting the seat to Kerala Congress (M) Jose faction, a new ally with the LDF - that the CPM made a reallotment in an unprecedented manner in the party.

The party seem to have respected the workers’ sentiments and decided to assign the seat to a CPM candidate as the Kerala Congress (M) withdrew their candidate and returned the seat.

The CPI also changed a candidate initially declared by the party. At Thiroorangadi, the CPI had declared Ajit Koladi as the candidate. Now, the party has decided to field LDF independent candidate Niyas Pulikkalakam.

The CPI decided to support LDF independent candidate Niyas who had contested as an independent in 2016 and had performed well, after there was an objection against Muslim League candidate KPA Majeed, within their own party.

Meanwhile, in the UDF and the Congress, arguments, name changes and candidate changes seem to have just begun.

Lathika Subash, a Congress leader, who had marked her public protest against the leadership’s candidate selection by tonsuring her head, resigned as a member of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday and declared that she would contest as an independent candidate from the Ettumanoor constituency.

An unexpected twist has emerged in UDF at the Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala informed that Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.K. Rema has expressed her willingness to contest from Vadakara. The UDF had earlier stated that they would support her if Rema contests. However, Rema had maintained that she will not be a candidate until Sunday. With an overturn in the earlier decision, it is sure that the battle would be tough at Vadakara.

The latest plan within the Congress is to allot more seats for the woman candidates among the 6 seats which are yet to be declared so far. The decision is thought to be a result of Lathika Subash’s public protest. The demand to change the declared candidate in Irikkur in Kannur has led to a conflict within Kannur Congress. Senior leaders are in talks with regional leaders from Irikkur.

Demands to change the declared candidates are strong within the Indian Union Muslim League also. At Kalamassery, League workers held a convention and a public demonstration in protest against the declared candidate V M Abdul Gafoor. Ahammed Kabir who was denied a seat in the Mankada constituency led the protest at Kalamassery.

Things are a bit different in the BJP camp. Manikandan, the candidate announced by the national leadership at Delhi for the Mananthavady constituency rejected the ticket, leaving the BJP red-faced.

The demands for changing the candidates announced at Ettumanoor and Thiruvalla has also gone public in the NDA. At Kazhakkoottam, which has been a suspenseful constituency with regard to BJP’s candidate declaration for the past many days, Shobha Surendran, a national BJP leader, would contest as per the latest information.

Shobha Surendran had mocked the state BJP president K Surendran’s decision to contest in two assembly constituencies. Later, on Monday, it was K Surendran himself who informed that Shobha Surendran would contest in the polls. He did not specify the constituency though.