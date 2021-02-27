Kerala makes Covid test free for travellers from abroad

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The RT-PCR test for passengers arriving at the state’s airports from abroad will be free of cost, said state Health Minister K K Shailaja.\The RT-PCR tests for all returning from abroad to Kerala will be made mandatory to check for new variants of the coronavirus. People should exercise extreme caution to prevent the steep increase of COVID-19 cases, she added.

The Central Government has directed that the test be carried out strictly as there is a possibility of a second wave of covid and the presence of the mutated virus has been detected. Therefore, the inspection at the airport cannot be ruled out, the health minister said.

Despite having a certificate a covid negative, airport inspections cannot be avoided in the current situation.

There was a strong protest from people coming from abroad against the airport check.

Travellers had pointed out that the Centre's new rule will pose a huge problem for financially distressed people who are returning to the country after losing their jobs or visiting for medical treatments and so on.

With this in mind, the state has decided to make the test free.

The results of the RT PCR test conducted at the airport will be handed over to them after 24 hours.

The RT PCR test had started at all four airports in Kerala as per the central directive. Tests are carried out by private agencies.

Earlier, a person was charged Rs 1,700 for one RT PCR test.

Kerala on Friday recorded 3,671 new Covid-19 cases.

