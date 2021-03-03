Kerala woman sets record for 'mirror writing'

Kasaragod (Kerala): For K Lalitha, a 44-year-old woman, mirror writing is an art and she has entered the India Book of Records.

As the Arabic language is written from right to left, Lalitha from Kasaragod district writes Malayalam in this pattern. These writings can be read by reflecting them on a mirror.

During the COVID lockdown, Lalitha’s children gave her an idea about mirror image writing. Out of curiosity, she tried to write her name backwards. Once she realised that she could learn new things at the age of 44 and get it right, she learnt the complicated skill of mirror image writing very quickly.

Lalitha has learnt to write the names of all the Indian states and over 700 districts from right to left in Malayalam. She can remember and mirror-write it all in reverse order.

Lalitha has entered the Indian Book of Records for mirror-image writing for one hour and 16 minutes without a break. Her next goal is to find a place in the Guinness Book of Records, sources said. Her husband and their two daughters support and encourage her to pursue further.

