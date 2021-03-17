RMP fields KK Rema from Vadakara, will this change equations?

Kerala: Ramesh Chennithala, the Leader of the opposition in Kerala has expressed his support to KK Rema who will be contesting from the Vadakara constituency. “K.K. Rema is a symbol. She is a victim of CPM’s political strategy of silencing the dissenting voices through violence..” began Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s latest Facebook post. “All support from me and the UDF to K K Rema, who is to contest against the CPM in Vadakara”, the post concluded.

The UDF had earlier announced support to KK Rema if she was to contest against the Left in Vadakara. However, Rema was reluctant to contest and was refusing to do so until Monday. Meanwhile, even before Rema’s party, the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) had announced her candidature, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala declared that Rema would be the RMP candidate in Vadakara, on Tuesday.

With such a change in equations, Vadakara also becomes one of the constituencies where a tight battle can be expected in the April polls. Manayath Chandran, a UDF candidate who faced defeat in the last polls, has been declared as the LDF candidate this time. While Janata Dal-Secular candidate CK Nanu had won the seat for the LDF with a majority margin of 9511 votes. Even KK Rema had contested for the RMP last time.

While C K Nanu got 49211 votes, Manayath Chandran got 39700 votes and Rema came third with 20504 votes. The constituency also witnesses two 'alliances’ this time. The JDS and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), which were under two different alliances last time, have come under one banner now. Also, the RMP and the UDF have come together too.

By offering unconditional support to the RMP in Vadakara, Congress is planning a fool-proof political battle against the LDF. Having fielded the spouse of TP Chandrashekaran who was killed in political violence, the UDF plans to launch an attack on the CPM by raking up murder politics in the Malabar region.

A similar circumstance ensues in Dharmadom Constituency. The mother of the Valayar girls has declared that she would contest against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Dharmadom. With this, the UDF attempts to bring the allegations raised against the police as a tool to target the Chief Minister in his constituency.

On Tuesday, the Valayar girls’ mother said that the CM has been betraying her, despite having promised to do justice. Declaring her candidature, the woman said that she had even fallen on the CM’s feet seeking justice to her girls.

As the UDF has not declared its candidate in Dharmadom, talks are also there that the UDF may support the Valayar girls’ mother in the CM’s constituency.

Meanwhile, LDF Minister A K Balan’s statement that a personal attack on the CM would be countered politically, makes the political picture in Dharmadom clearer. He alleged that the BJP and Congress are behind the candidature of the Valayar girls’ mother.