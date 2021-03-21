Man commits suicide after setting wife on fire

Pathanamthitta: A man committed suicide after setting his wife on fire on Sunday in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district.

Reports identified him as Mathukutty (65) and his wife Saramma (59) of Thiruvalla Nedumbaram fourth ward.

Their 35-year-old daughter was seriously injured in the incident when she tried to save her mother. She was rushed to Vandanam Medical College Hospital in the Alappuzha district.

According to the local police, the preliminary investigation suggested that a family quarrel led to the incident. They are further investigating the matter.

Also Read: Man sets himself on fire over unpaid salary; Hospitalized in critical condition