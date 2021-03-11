'Metroman' Sreedharan may contest from Palakkad constituency

Palakkad (Kerala): Delhi Metro's first and iconic Managing Director E. Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, may contest the Assembly elections from Palakkad constituency in the upcoming state Assembly Election.

According to reports, the State Election Committee has recommended Sreedharan's name to contest from Palakkad after a meeting held at Thrissur on Thursday.

Also, he is expected to start an unofficial campaign in the Palakkad constituency from Friday.

"Since I live at Ponnani (Malappuram district) I would like to contest in some place near that. My campaign would not be by meeting each and every voter, instead, I will 'reach' every voter with a message," said Sreedharan in an interview given to a news agency.

Popularly known as the Metroman, he had enjoyed a cult image not only in Kerala, but across the country for his work and respect cutting across political lines.

However, things took a nosedive from the moment Surendran last week broke the news that the 88-year-old will not only join the BJP, but also contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elattuvalapil Sreedharan is credited with changing the face of public transport in India with his leadership in building the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro while he served as the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Later he helmed several other metro projects in key cities.

