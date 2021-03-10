Muralidharan slams Pinarayi Vijayan over remark against Amit Shah

Kozhikode: Union Minister and BJP leader V Muralidharan hit back at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan through a Facebook post for his allegations against Union Minister Amit Shah during a public address in Kannur recently.

Through the post, Muralidharan asked Pinarayi Vijayan, who had asked if Amit Shah remembers who was named in the charge sheet for a fake encounter case, whether Vijayan had forgotten about Vadikkal Ramakrishnan. Muralidharan said, there is no comparison between you (Vijayan) and Amit Shah who has been acquitted by all courts of law.

Also read: Question & answer session between Pinarayi and Amit Shah is drama: Cong leaders

Muralidharan alleged that Thiruvananthapuram Airport turned to be a hub of gold smuggling only after Pinarayi assumed power as the CM in 2016. The CM, during his address at Dharmadam kicking off the poll campaign, had said that Amit Shah, who is communalism personified, need not teach ethics in Kerala.

Also read: BJP's A P Abdullakutty all set to contest from Malappuram constituency in Lok Sabha by-polls

V Muralidharan wrote in Facebook:

“Does Pinarayi Vijayan who accuses Amit Shah as an accused in a fake encounter case, remember the name Vadikkal Ramakrishnan? Has Pinarayi forgotten about hacking that Janasangham worker with a stone axe on his head? Don't point those blood stained hands at Amit Shah. There is no comparison between you (Vijayan) and Amit Shah who has been acquitted by all courts.

Thiruvananthapuram Airport turned to be a hub of gold smuggling not after the Modi Government rose to power in 2014, but after Pinarayi took over at Thiruvananthapuram. The protocol officers under Pinarayi were the ones who aided in smuggling gold as diplomatic baggage without having the actual diplomatic channel security. Pinarayi should explain to the nation why the UAE consul general was given X category protection without having the Union Government’s approval for it.

Amit Shah does not have the history of his Principal Secretary being accused in a smuggling case. Did you think that the treacherous activities you carried out in association with foreign nationals would never be found out? You have fear when a committed Union Government is awake and acting, don’t you?

For Amit Shah’s questions at Shanghumugham, Pinarayi Vijayan was wailing, not giving answers. Why are there no answers for the questions on roaming around with the smuggler woman? Pinarayi can ask his comrades in Koduvally who bought the smuggled gold. You betrayed this nation. You were treacherous to its people. You will have to count and answer for each of those.”

Also read: Rs 3 crores down the drain as Conolly Canal remains a sewage carrier