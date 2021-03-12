Malappuram: The Indian Union of Muslim League announced it's candidates for 25 seats for the upcoming assembly elections on Friday. Muslim league leaders M C Kamaruddin, who was named accused in a financial fraud case and V K Ebrahimkunju who was named in a corruption case has been excluded from the list.
For the first time in 25 years, a woman candidate has been included in the candidate list. Noorbina Rasheed will contest in this election from Kozhikode South. Prior to this, Vanitha League former chairperson Khamarunnisa Anwar was contested in Kozhikode second constituency in 1996.
Congress leader Dinesh Perumanna was given the Kunnamangalam seat, which was unexpected. He will contest as UDF independent candidate. M P Abdussammad Samadani is the UDF candidate for the Malappuram LokSabha by-election. PV Abdul Wahab will be fielded in the RajyaSabha seat.
Candidates:
1. Manjeswaram - A K M Ashraf
2. Kasaragod - N A Nellikunnu
3. Azheekod - K M Shaji
4. Koothuparambu - Pottankandi Abdulla
5. Kuttiadi - Parakkal Abdulla
6. Kozhikode South - Adv Nurbina Rasheed
7. Kunnamangalam - Dinesh Perumanna
8. Thiruvambadi - C P Cheriya Muhammad
9. Malappuram - P Ubaidulla
10. Vallikkunnu - P Abdul Hameed Master
11. Kondotty - T V Ibrahim
12. Ernad - P K Basheer
13. Manejri - Adv. U A Latheef
14. Perinthalmanna - Najeeb Kanthapuram
15. Thanur - P K Firoz
16. Kottakal - K K Abid Hussain Thangal
17. Mangada - Manjalankuzhi Ali
18. Vengara - P K Kunjalikutty
19. Thirur - Kurukoli Moitheen
20. Guruvayur - Adv K N A Khader
21. Thirurangadi - K P A Majeed
22. Mannarkkadu - Adv. N Shamsudheen
23. Kalamassery - Adv. V E Gafoor
24. Koduvally - Dr. M K Muneer
25. Kongad - U C Raman
26. Punalur/ Chadayamangalam - To be announced
