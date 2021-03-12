Muslim League fields woman candidate after 25 years

Malappuram: The Indian Union of Muslim League announced it's candidates for 25 seats for the upcoming assembly elections on Friday. Muslim league leaders M C Kamaruddin, who was named accused in a financial fraud case and V K Ebrahimkunju who was named in a corruption case has been excluded from the list.

For the first time in 25 years, a woman candidate has been included in the candidate list. Noorbina Rasheed will contest in this election from Kozhikode South. Prior to this, Vanitha League former chairperson Khamarunnisa Anwar was contested in Kozhikode second constituency in 1996.

Congress leader Dinesh Perumanna was given the Kunnamangalam seat, which was unexpected. He will contest as UDF independent candidate. M P Abdussammad Samadani is the UDF candidate for the Malappuram LokSabha by-election. PV Abdul Wahab will be fielded in the RajyaSabha seat.

Also read: Amit Shah in Tamil Nadu and Kerala today

Candidates:

1. Manjeswaram - A K M Ashraf

2. Kasaragod - N A Nellikunnu

3. Azheekod - K M Shaji

4. Koothuparambu - Pottankandi Abdulla

5. Kuttiadi - Parakkal Abdulla

6. Kozhikode South - Adv Nurbina Rasheed

7. Kunnamangalam - Dinesh Perumanna

8. Thiruvambadi - C P Cheriya Muhammad

9. Malappuram - P Ubaidulla

10. Vallikkunnu - P Abdul Hameed Master

11. Kondotty - T V Ibrahim

12. Ernad - P K Basheer

13. Manejri - Adv. U A Latheef

14. Perinthalmanna - Najeeb Kanthapuram

15. Thanur - P K Firoz

16. Kottakal - K K Abid Hussain Thangal

17. Mangada - Manjalankuzhi Ali

18. Vengara - P K Kunjalikutty

19. Thirur - Kurukoli Moitheen

20. Guruvayur - Adv K N A Khader

21. Thirurangadi - K P A Majeed

22. Mannarkkadu - Adv. N Shamsudheen

23. Kalamassery - Adv. V E Gafoor

24. Koduvally - Dr. M K Muneer

25. Kongad - U C Raman

26. Punalur/ Chadayamangalam - To be announced

Also read: Kerala Polls: Actors Devan, Radha, former bureaucrat KV Balakrishnan join BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Also read: PC Chacko quits Congress ahead of Kerala polls