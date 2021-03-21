NCK will contest from Elathoor, says Mani C Kappan

Kottayam (Kerala): Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK) leader Mani C Kappan on Sunday said that their candidate will contest from the Elathoor assembly constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. There is no dispute over the Elathoor seat.

The Elathoor seat was given to us by the United Democratic Front. If any other allies had filed nomination in the seat, they will withdraw it.

No one from the UDF has called me to enquire about the dispute. NCK has filed the nomination and there will be only one UDF candidate and that will be from NCK.

