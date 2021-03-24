No coercive action against ED officials till Mar 30: Kerala HC

Kochi: Kerala High Court has directed the state government to ensure that no coercive action should be taken against the Enforcement Directorate officials by the Crime Branch until March 30.

The Court said this while considering the petition by the ED assailing the FIR filed by the Crime Branch against the ED officials.

The Court will further hear the matter on Tuesday because the State government has been given some time to file a counter.

In its FIR, the Crime Branch alleged that officials of the ED coerced the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh to implicate the Kerala Chief Minister in the case.

ED said in the court, "Swapna made her statements before a Magistrate and the said statements have not been retracted. The allegations are baseless."

ANI