Dosas with political logos a hit with voters

Kollam (Kerala): Election time is also a time for experiments. Party insignias being printed on the COVID masks was a novel trend during the civic body polls, in December 2020. This time, another interesting experiment with the party insignia and candidates’ faces is being done with food at a Dosa shack in Kollam district in Kerala. Aesthetically drawn party symbols and candidates’ faces presented on hot dosas have been grabbing attention and drawing people to the '101 Variety Dosa' shack on Kollam Beach road.

The symbol of ‘Sickle, Hammer and Star’ with tomato sauce, carrot and mayonnaise mixed to make a ‘Hand symbol’, and a ‘Lotus’ blooms with plain grated carrot are made as hot dosas get crispier on the iron tawa. Besides the party symbols, the faces of candidates also get aesthetically presented with food ingredients on dosas.

Candidates’ faces are also drawn as a portrait as per demand. It was Kollam Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate and actor Mukesh’s portrait that first made it to the dosas here. Dosa master Santhosh and the shack owner Shyam together make the party insignia and the candidate portraits on dosas.

The duo has piqued the curiosity of dosa lovers by presenting all the insignia on the same dosa, which is five foot long. Shyam says they can inscribe the candidates faces on tasty dosas if they get such orders. The thought of doing something different during the election time prompted us to experiment with the idea, he said.

Hot dosas with party insignia have already become a hit. Many regional politicians and their party men also reach the stall to have hot dosas with their party signs. Along with the heated arguments and political debates at the Dosa shop, customers too can now have their party dosas.

