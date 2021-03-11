Opposition leader Chennithala accuses Vijayan of violating poll code

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has violated the code of conduct.

The Chief Minister announced the new programs and policies at a press conference on March 4 and 6 after the announcement of the election.

The norm is that only the Chief Secretary or the PRD can talk about the new policy or program of the government once the election is announced.

In the complaint, Chennithala demanded that new announcements of the government should be directed to be made only through the Chief Secretary.

