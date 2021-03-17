P C Thomas leaves NDA, set to merge with Kerala Cong (Joseph) faction

Kottayam: Kerala Congress leader PC Thomas quit the NDA protesting the denial of seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Kerala Congress P C Thomas faction would merge with Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction.

The merger will take place today at Kaduthuruthy, Kottayam. With the merger, the Joseph faction would be titled 'Kerala Congress'.

Also read: Kerala Assembly polls: Congress yet to settle tiffs over candidate selection

The party will ask for a new poll symbol, as their temporarily allowed symbol 'Chenda' (a cylindrical percussion instrument resembling a drum) is not in the Election Commission's list of poll symbols.

Also read: In quest for justice, mother of slain girls to contest against Pinarayi Vijayan

It is said that PJ Joseph would be the chairman and P C Thomas would be the deputy chairman. P C Thomas is NDA's first MP from Kerala.

Also read: Famed election loser takes on Kerala CM