PJ Joseph's faction moves SC over Kerala HC order on party symbol

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala congress' faction led by PJ Joseph has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Kerala High Court order which had allotted two leaves symbol to the faction led by Jose K Mani. Mani has also filed a caveat in the top court asking the court to hear him first before passing any orders.

Joseph had filed an appeal in the HC as well against its order but it was rejected and the Election Commission's decision was upheld by the HC saying that it could not interfere in EC's decision.

Also read: BJP announces 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as Kerala CM candidate