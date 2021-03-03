Kerala: Picking seats for allies a challenge for LDF

Kerala: In the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Communist Party Marxist (CPM) has begun talks with its allies - the Communist Party of India (CPI), Janathipadhya Kerala Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Janata Dal (Secular). Even as the CPM seeks to make compromises in seat sharing, identifying seats for the newcomer Kerala Congress (M) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) has become a headache for the LDF.

While the LDF will have to allocate seats for the KC (M) in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, many constituencies in Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts would be earmarked for the LJD.

The Ministers from among the Left allies; Kadannappally Ramachandran (Congress (Secular), Kannur) and A K Saseendran (NCP, Elathur) are ready to contest this time. However, the CPI Ministers VS Sunil Kumar (Thrissur), P Thilothaman (Cherthala) and K Raju (Punalur) may not have a chance. This is based on the CPI party’s decision that the candidates who have won twice need not be fielded again, thus giving a chance to fresh faces.

Though a similar strategy was taken by the CPM also, it has been relaxed to give another chance to the leaders based on their 'winnability' quotient. It is being hinted that Ministers Thomas Isaac representing Alappuzha and G Sudhakaran representing Ambalappuzha, would seek the people’s mandate from their respective constituencies again this time.

Meanwhile, Minister EP Jayarajan has clarified that he is not going to contest in April 2021. While the district committees have recommended MM Mani for Udumbanchola and TP Ramakrishnan for Perambra, the CPM is yet to arrive at a consensus on fielding J Mercykutty Amma at Kundara again.

It has been confirmed that Kadakampally Surendran would contest from Kazhakkoottam and AC Moideen would contest from Kunnamkulam. If Health Minister KK Shailaja’s Kuthuparamba constituency is to be allotted to the LJD, the CPM would have to field her in another safe constituency. Many have been demanding within the CPM that KK Shailaja must be fielded at Peravoor to take over the constituency which was lost to the Congress. If EP Jayarajan is not contesting in the elections this time, the CPM State leadership is keen on fielding KK Shailaja from Mattannur. On the other hand, Minister AK Balan who has won four times consecutively would also be deprived of a seat this time.

Stars and celebrities on the battlefield this time

Actor Mukesh would contest from Kollam, as the CPM hopes that the latter could emerge victorious as he did the last time. The CPM mulls over fielding filmmaker Ranjith from Kozhikode North constituency in the same manner. The party attempts to field Ranjith amid desperate efforts by the UDF and the BJP to field film stars and celebrities. Reacting to a query on his candidature, Ranjith says, the CPM is yet to decide on the matter.

Meanwhile, actor Dharmajan Bolgatty has clarified that he will not contest from Balussery if anyone opposes his candidature. Dharamajan had earlier reached Balussery and met several prominent leaders after expressing his willingness to contest from Balussery on a Congress ticket.

On the other hand, the BJP is trying to rope Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi to the Assembly election battlefield some way or the other, as he is being considered to be fielded from Thiruvananthapuram or Vattiyoorkavu constituencies. Television serial actor Vivek Gopan, who had recently joined the BJP, is also being considered to these constituencies. Even 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, another newcomer in the BJP, is being considered for the Thirpoonithara Constituency. However, Sreedharan has demanded the BJP for a constituency in the Palakkad district.

Call for new faces

The UDF aims at coming back to power in Kerala, in the same old bipolar electoral pattern witnessed in the State. The Congress, which confirms that the incumbent legislators from their party would contest in the polls, is expected to give a chance for new faces and women candidates in other constituencies. Former KPCC president VM Sudheeran and former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha PJ Kurian have informed the Congress leadership that they are reluctant to contest this time. Present KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran is also not willing to contest.

While the seat-sharing discussions continue within the UDF, Congress and the IUML deciding to exchange their seats has led to dissent within the Congress. Also, the contention is on in Punalur and Chadayamangalam constituencies. In the Palakkad constituency, there is dissent within the Congress on fielding the incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil. If the former DCC president AV Gopinath is to contest against Shafi Parambil, the CPM has decided to support Gopinath.

Opinion differences are also there on considering Robin Peter as the Congress candidate in the Konni constituency. PK Anil Kumar, DCC secretary and INTUC leader, who is highly influential in the plantation sector in Wayanad, has left Congress marking his protest against the party leadership’s neglect.

Another senior Congress leader from Wayanad, KK Vishwanathan, has also declared that he is to quit the Congress party. The resignation of senior leaders right before the elections has literally shocked the Congress leadership in Wayanad.