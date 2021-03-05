Protests intensify among fishing communities against Centre’s Blue economy policy draft

Ernakulam: Protests have been intensifying against the Blue Economy ocean wealth policy draft prepared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC- PM), as the fishermen in the State alleged that the new policy is favourable to capital-intensive enterprises and not the traditional fishers.

The fishermen’s unions and associations, cutting across political divides, in one voice pointed to the ‘extremely dangerous recommendations’ in the Blue Economy policy released by the Central Government, soon after the National Fisheries Policy, which was also not in favour of the traditional fishers.

The draft of the Blue Economy policy was released on February 17 and the States and the related departments were to revert with their opinions by February 27.

The fisher folks alleged that the policy is detrimental and damaging to the lives and livelihood of fishermen and coastal residents along the Indian Ocean, besides taking over the rights of the respective States. The new policy is said to deprive the States of their rights to mine the ocean wealth from the respective State’s coastal sea bed. It is also hinted that the Coastal Maintenance Notification would also be rewritten to facilitate these intensions, the new policy draft suggests.

Huge projects and business ventures planned as part of the Sagar Mala project would pose a serious challenge to the life and livelihood of the coastal residents. The policy is an open declaration to sell off India’s sea zone to Indian corporate monopolists and foreign powers. The foreign vessels, which were stopped following strong protests against the Meena Kumari report, may also return, the fishers fear.

The fishers community in the State, who have come together as one against the Blue Economy draft policy, alleged that policy brought out by the Centre would ruin the livelihood of fishers, monopolise the ocean wealth, wrest the rights of the States, and surrender the Country’s sovereignty before the foreign powers.

Normally, the Central Government allows a period of 60 to 90 days to revert with opinions on the Centre’s policy decisions. However, in this case, the Centre’s keenness to effect this draft policy after presenting it quickly has also drawn much flak.

