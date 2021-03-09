Question & answer session between Pinarayi and Amit Shah is drama: Cong leaders

Thiruvananthapuram: Referring to the public addresses by Shah and Pinarayi, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that the people of Kerala need answers, not questions.

He said the Chief Minister and Amit Shah has no answers for anything. Chandy insisted that the CM should answer the questions posed by Amit Shah. Instead, a round of questions is being exchanged between both the BJP leader and the CPM leader to deceive the people. Actions must be taken on the charges pointed out in these questions, Chandy said.

Referring to Shah’s statement that the competition is between the LDF and the NDA here, he asked who was the remark was for. Even a child here knows who all compete in Kerala, said Chandy.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that Amit Shah must reveal about the ‘mysterious murder’ connected to gold smuggling. The Chief Minister must also clarify whether a murder happened, instead of stating that if there is a complaint it would be investigated. If the Union Home Minister has received such information, he should reveal it to the people of Kerala. Shah, who is a personification of communalism, need not present himself as an angel in Kerala. The people of Kerala will not buy a ‘sermon on the mount’ (Biblical reference) by the key conspirer of Gujarat riots, Chennithala added. Amit Shah must clarify why no further investigation has been initiated against the CM, Speaker and other Ministers, despite getting a statement as per section 164 as evidence against them. This clearly indicates and unholy relations between the CPM and the BJP, Chennithala said.

The BJP will not get even one seat in Kerala, he added.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran said CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Dharmadom speech was only a futile attempt to cover up the revelation of ‘undercurrents’ between the BJP and the CPM.

Amit Shah’s Shakhumukham address was another version of CM’s speech at Dharmadom. Both of them were raising questions to each other knowingly, he alleged.

The people of Kerala have witnessed many incidents when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi were seen praising each other, said Mullappally. He said that the people are aware of who spread the red carpet for Amit Shah before officially opening the Kannur Airport.

