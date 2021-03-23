Rahul Gandhi campaigns for UDF in Kerala, says govt failed to ensure safe future of children

Kottayam: Taking a dig at the Kerala government, Rahul Gandhi said that he is worried about the fate of the children in Kerala as the state government has done nothing to ensure a safe future for the children.

Read: NYAY will be 'tested' in Kerala if UDF is voted to power: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a crowd that welcomed him at Paruthampara, Chingavanam in Kottayam during his election campaign.

"Government is saying to believe in the ideology of RSS. But we say that you believe in your own ideology," Rahul said.

Read: Kerala awaits star party campaigners to add fervour to poll campaigns

He also talked in detail about the ongoing PSC controversy and accused the government of refusing to hold discussions with the striking job aspirants.

"If elected to power the primary objective of Congress will be to strengthen the economy and to implement the Nyay project," Rahul said.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Oommen Chandy, Mullapally Ramachandran and Tiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan also accompanied Rahul Gandhi.

Read: Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kerala from Monday

Rahul interacted with children during his campaign tours and also taught them some tricks in self-defence.