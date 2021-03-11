Sabarimala will not be a poll issue: Kanam Rajendran

Kannur: The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Thursday said that Sabarimala is not expected to be an issue in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections as the historic verdict was welcomed by all.

Rajendran stated that he does not have any evidence of BJP-Congress links and therefore he is not putting any allegations on that part yet he accused the saffron party of trying to increase its political influence across the state by misusing central agencies.

Read:| Kerala: Picking seats for allies a challenge for LDF

He said that despite false propaganda spread by the opposition, the LDF won a landslide victory in the local elections.

"People supported the LDF by surviving the false propaganda. Emotional tactics were also played during the elections. I am hopeful that the CPI will survive this too," he added.

Read:| CPI gets 6 seats in DMK alliance for Tamil Nadu

"There is no second place in the LDF as everyone is on the same platform," the minister asserted.

He also informed that candidates for the remaining seats will be announced within two days.

Read:| Kerala: CPI targets Chief Secretary for terming Maoists as terrorists