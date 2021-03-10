Seat conflicts: Alliances seethe in the rising election heat in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as talks to finalise the candidates for the assembly elections continue, arguments and protests against fielding some of the shortlisted candidates are on in the public front in both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) camps, in Kerala.

The protests within the Communist Party Marxist (CPM) on candidate selection has reached an unprecedented level. Besides public protests by putting up posters against the shortlisted candidates in many constituencies, intense and widespread protests are going on in cyberspace also.

After public demonstrations against the selected candidates, in Ponnani and Kuttiadi constituencies, on Sunday, many CPM leaders including local committee members to branch committee secretaries from Ponnani are known to have expressed their willingness to resign from the party in protest against the shortlisted candidates on Monday.

At Kuttiadi, the CPM workers are in an uprise against allocating the Kuttiadi seat to the LDF’s new ally Kerala Congress (M). The workers have already communicated their dissent publicly to the State leaders who had reached Kuttiadi, on Sunday.

The CPM regional committees have been raising demands in an unprecedented manner - seeking seats for G Sudhakaran at Ambalappuzha and Thomas Isaac for Alappuzha, objecting to allotting seats to P Rajeev at Kalamassery and K R Jayanand at Manjeshwaram and also against allocating the Ranni seat to Kerala Congress (M). Such a public protest by the CPM workers against candidate selection by the party leadership was only witnessed earlier when the party denied a seat to V S Achuthanandan in 2006.

Later, the national leadership had intervened and allotted a seat to V S Achuthanandan. In the same election, Achuthanandan won from Malambuzha seat to the Assembly and became the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Meanwhile, in the Communist Party of India (CPI), the objections and sentiments against the chosen candidates are intense within the party, and not in the public front. The protest is mainly for the less number of youth and women candidates included in the probable candidate list. In the present list prepared by the CPI leadership, there is only one woman candidate.

In the Congress camp, amid talks on finalising seats, former DCC president A V Gopinath has made his stand stronger against the leadership’s decision to field the incumbent MLA Shafi Parambil. Gopinath maintains his stand despite efforts by the State leaders visiting him for reconciliation talks.

The Youth Congress has publicly demanded the State Congress leadership to give more opportunities for the young candidates in Neyyattinkara, Moovattupuzha and Kannur constituencies.

K V Thomas, MLA and former Minister, said that those who have become legislators for five times and those who are above the age of 70 need not contest in the elections. There is objection within the Congress against replacing Bindu Krishna with P C Vishnunath in Kollam constituency.