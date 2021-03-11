Three-and-a-half-month-old baby allegedly killed by mother in Kerala

Kollam: A three-and-a-half-month-old baby girl was allegedly strangled to death by her mother in Kundara, Kollam. A native of Puthur South, Dr Babulu's daughter Anoopa was allegedly killed.

Babulu's wife Divya (25) was taken into custody by Kundara police in the incident. The mortal remains of the baby were shifted to Paripally Medical College Hospital. The incident took place at Divya's house in Mayamkode, Kanjirakode.

Sources said that Divya's father Johnny Sebastian found the baby dead in the room. Divya had hesitated to open the door and seemed suspicious.

Relatives also said that the accused Divya was mentally disturbed after giving birth to the child. She had tried to commit suicide by cutting her wrist vein on the baby's naming ceremony.

During the incident, Divya was only with the child. There was a maid to take care of the baby earlier. Divya had said that she is alright and no longer need a helper.

