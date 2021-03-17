UDF’s Muralidharan hits back at Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan hit back at CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for his criticism. Balakrishnan had earlier criticised Muralidharan for not resigning as the Member of Parliament before contesting to the Assembly from Nemom seat.

Muralidharan said he can resign as the MP on May 2nd after the counting is over and Kodiyeri need not have a problem with that.

The CPM has no arrows left in the quiver and hence the allegation that the Congress BJP has made a compromise at Nemom. As a senior Congress leader contests at Nemom, victory is assured said Muraleedharan. He added that CPM and the BJP are competing for the second and third positions.

The issues in candidate selection will not affect Congress at all. The list has more than 50 per cent fresh faces and youth. K Sudhakaran pointed to some shortfalls in the list. K. Muraleedharan said he hoped that Lathika Subash, who is to contest as an independent protesting for not getting a ticket, would continue with the Congress.

