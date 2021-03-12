Young mother toils as food delivery girl in Kerala

Ernakulam: A video of a young food delivery woman travelling on a scooter with her sleeping baby has gone viral on social media. Reshma, the young mother rides the busy roads of Ernakulam to deliver food for a popular food delivery service.



In the 23-second video, Reshma delivers food to her customers while her baby sleeps on her shoulder.

A native of Chinnakkada in Kollam district Reshma is a resident of Edappally in Ernakulam. However, Reshma was unaware of her video taking the internet by storm. The video was posted by her friend in a social media group.

Reshma says, she has no other option, but to take her child along while she rides around in the sun as part of her work. The baby is left in a daycare centre all six days a week. On Sunday, there is no one to take care of the child and the baby has to be taken along, she said.

Working during weekends fetches more incentive and Reshma says, she has to work on Saturdays and Sundays to make ends meet.

Four years ago, Reshma reached Kochi after marrying a man of her choice. Her family is not cooperative as it was a love marriage. After completing her Plus two in science, Reshma did a diploma course after which she got married. Later, she started pursuing a course in corporate accounting in Kaloor.

Reshma decided to start working, though it is a little difficult with a baby so that she can pay the fees for this course too. It has been a year since her husband Raju left for UAE to work. Raju who works in a hotel sends a small amount of money every month.

However, the meagre amount is too little for Reshma to make ends meet. After house rent and daycare fees and basic expenses, Reshma still has to struggle to pay the fees at the institute. On days when she has classes, Reshma works from 12 noon through 9 at night as a food delivery girl. She says she is more than happy to do the job of delivering food to the hungry.

